Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Fixture: West Ham United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to a struggling Arsenal side at the London Stadium in the Premier League this evening.



The visitors this evening are without a win since 24th October in the Europa League and recently sacked Unai Emery, placing Freddie Ljungberg in temporary charge.













West Ham have troubles of their own meanwhile, with manager Manuel Pellegrini under pressure, one win in their last ten games and seven defeats, and a position just one point above the relegation zone.



Number 1 goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains out of action, while Manuel Lanzini is also sidelined.





David Martin starts between the sticks for the Hammers, while Pellegrini picks a centre-back pairing of Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna. Declan Rice and Mark Noble slot into midfield, while Pablo Fornals, Robert Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson support Michail Antonio.







Pellegrini can look to his bench to try to influence the game during the 90 minutes and has options available, including Sebastien Haller and Issa Diop.





West Ham United Team vs Arsenal



Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Fornals, Anderson, Antonio



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Masuaku, Diop, Sanchez, Holland, Haller

