This Is Why Hull Will Have Confidence At Leeds – Former Tigers Star

Former Hull City defender Peter Swan believes that the Tigers will take confidence from their dominant display at Elland Road on their last visit, when they lock horns with Leeds United at the ground on Tuesday evening.



The last time Hull visited Elland Road they ran out 2-0 winners against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side, thanks to a brace from star man Jarrod Bowen.













Swan, who represented both Leeds and Hull during his playing career, feels that Grant McCann's outfit are not fazed by big away trips in the Championship.



The former Tigers star believes that difficult away games bring the best out of Hull.





"Grant McCann’s side clearly aren’t fazed by away games at those teams towards the top of the division, in fact, I think sometimes it brings the best out of them", Swan wrote in his column for the Hull Daily Mail.







Swan, who noted Hull's visits to Craven Cottage and the City Ground this season, feels their last trip to Elland Road will also be a source of confidence ahead of Tuesday night.



"This season alone they’ve been to Fulham and Nottingham Forest and won and while it was a different head coach, a lot of the players will take confidence from their dominant display at Elland Road 12 months ago.





"That 2-0 win over the Whites came in the middle of a six-game winning run over Christmas and it provides the blueprint of how to get the most of how to beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side."



Hull have won three of their nine away games in the Championship this season and edged out Stoke City 2-1 at home at the weekend, thanks to a Bowen brace.

