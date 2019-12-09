Very Good Player – Marcelo Bielsa Aware of Hull City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has heaped praise on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen as the Whites prepare to lock horns with the Tigers.



The Whites are set to host Hull at Elland Road in what will be their 21st Championship game of the season on Tuesday.













One player Bielsa's men will be wary of when facing the Tigers will be 22-year-old Bowen, who has scored 15 goals from 20 league appearances this season.



Bielsa has lauded Bowen's qualities, while pointing out how every team in Championship have a lot of good attacking players this season.





"You know how he plays. This season we can see a lot of good attackers in every team", Bielsa told a press conference.







"And in most of the teams, not just those at the top. This is a very good player who unbalances the team. And he scores because he has a good shot."



When asked how he intends to keep Bowen at bay, Bielsa explained that his side's defensive set-up does not change on a whim and he trusts his backline to adapt to the challenges posed by different players.





"Always we prevent the team how to avoid risk from the opponent when they attack", Bielsa said.



"Our defensive method does not change. What changes is the level of the attacker.



"We don’t underestimate inferior opponents so we prepare ourselves for the worst situation.



"In this case he’s a great attacker but we keep working in the same strategy and keep trying to improve this."



A win at Elland Road on Tuesday would see Leeds extend their winning streak to seven games.

