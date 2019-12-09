Young Boys Is Another Cup Final – Rangers Star Rallies Troops

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers captain James Tavernier is confident that the Light Blues will be motivated to put their Scottish League Cup final heartbreak behind them against Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.



The Gers suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden Park at the weekend, with Christopher Jullien scoring the winner for the Hoops.













Rangers had seven shots on target, while the Bhoys had just one, from which they managed to score. The Gers missed the chance to pull level after Alfredo Morelos' penalty was saved in the 64th minute.



While they failed to take advantage of the penalty and score past a ten-man Celtic, Rangers captain Tavernier is proud of his team's performance and is positive that they will bounce back from the heartache.





Confident about the side's mentality, Tavernier is sure that the Gers will be motivated to put things right when they face Young Boys in another 'cup final' on Thursday.







“You saw the character out there. Not one person hid", Tavernier was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"This was a game we had to stand up like men and I believe our squad did that.





“I am extremely proud of them. I have great belief we will bounce back.



“We have another ‘cup final’ on Thursday and I believe in them, we will come out firing for that game.



"It is obviously hurtful today but we are all mentally strong. Our time will come."



Avoiding a defeat against Young Boys on Thursday will see Rangers claim their spot in the Europa League round of 32, while a win will see them win their group.

