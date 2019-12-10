Alfredo Morelos Better Goalscorer Than Odsonne Edouard – Former Scotland Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland hitman Billy Dodds believes Rangers centre-forward Alfredo Morelos is a better striker than Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, but is of the view the Frenchman is more intelligent.



Morelos and Edouard have been pivotal for Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic since their arrivals at their respective clubs and have sparked debate among the fans over who is better.













One criticism raised against Rangers' Morelos is that he fails to score in big games, and while the Colombian has done a good job of finding the back of the net in European games, he is yet to score against the Gers arch-rivals Celtic in eleven attempts.



The 23-year-old failed again in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend, missing a penalty, and former Rangers man Dodds feels Steven Gerrard now has to step up and help the striker cope.





Addressing the comparisons between Morelos and Edouard, Dodds believes the Colombian is a better goalscorer, while his French counterpart is more intelligent.







“Gerrard has got a big job to do to get into his head mentally", Dodds was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"You must admire about Morelos is that he keeps going back for more, constantly.





“Who is the best player between Edouard and Morelos? Morelos is the best goalscorer but Edouard is probably a more intelligent player who’ll get you a few goals with more cultured finishes, but Morelos is a more natural finisher.



“He has this stigma and until he gets that goal against Celtic it will play on his mind. You could see it from his first miss [in the League Cup final]."



Morelos has scored 25 goals across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, while Edouard has 13 to his name.

