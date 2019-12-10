Arsenal Could Conclude Agreement To Appoint Marcelino

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Valencia coach Marcelino could quickly reach an agreement to become the next Arsenal manager, according to Spanish daily El Mundo Deportivo.



The Gunners are on the lookout for a new manager following the sacking of Unai Emery towards the end of last month and have been in touch with a number of candidates.













They have been linked with moves for Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti and they also reportedly touched base with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.



But they seem to be close to zeroing in on another Spanish coach in the shape of Marcelino, who has been in conversations with the club.





The former Valencia coach has been in talks with Arsenal since Sunday and it is claimed that an agreement could be reached quickly.







The two sides have been negotiating, with Arsenal hoping to appoint a permanent manager soon and they could agree a contract with Marcelino.



The 54-year-old Spaniard has never managed a club outside Spain and has been out of work since Valencia sacked him in September.





Arsenal fans have been clamouring for the club to bring in a proven winner and it remains to be seen how they react if Marcelino becomes their next manager.

