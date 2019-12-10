Arsenal Make Contact With Carlo Ancelotti’s Entourage, Get Ball Rolling

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have made contact with the entourage of current Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, it has been claimed.



The Gunners are looking to bring in a new boss after ending Unai Emery's time in the dugout at the Emirates Stadium.













Freddie Ljungberg has been given the post on a caretaker basis as Arsenal work though a list of candidates to take the role permanently.



And they have made contact with Ancelotti's entourage, according to Spanish journalist Kike Marin, registering their interest in the veteran Italian tactician.





Ancelotti is widely expected to leave his post as Napoli coach following this evening's Champions League clash against Genk.







He has Premier League experience gained through a spell in charge of Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea, and is regarded highly at the Emirates Stadium.



However, after his departure from Napoli, his last two jobs will have ended unsuccessfully.





The 60-year-old was shown the door by Bayern Munich after a player rebellion, while he has Napoli sitting a lowly seventh in Serie A.

