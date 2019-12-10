Celtic Will Find Way To Keep Southampton Star Says Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Mark Wilson is confident that the Hoops will find a way on keep Southampton loanee Fraser Forster beyond the end of his loan contract.



The 31-year-old goalkeeper starred in Celtic's 1-0 win over arch-rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday, saving seven shots, including a penalty.













Forster's value could be increasing due to his standout performances for Celtic and the goalkeeper has locked down the number 1 spot at Celtic Park.



Former Celtic star Wilson is sure that Neil Lennon's relationship with Forster played a big part in him returning to Paradise and he believes whatever happens the Bhoys will find a way to keep him.





Wilson is aware of the fact that Celtic are used to spending big on attackers, but stressed the importance of doing so in other areas, with Forster someone worth keeping.







"I think they will find a way [to keep Forster]", Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"I think he's been that good. He's made such a difference.





"European football as well. He's done it on the big stage as well.



"He has got such a good relationship with Neil Lennon. I was there the first time around when Neil brought him and the two of them get on great.



"And he was one of the first names that Neil wanted to bring. It shows he trusts him.



"And I know Celtic are used to spending £9m, £10m on strikers, but it is just as important at the other end and that proved that yesterday."



Forster has kept nine clean sheets during his 20 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season.

