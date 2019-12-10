XRegister
X
26 October 2019

10/12/2019 - 11:45 GMT

Claim From Italy: Ligue 1 Coach On Arsenal’s Managerial Radar

 




Bordeaux head coach Paulo Sousa is one of the names on the shortlist of candidates Arsenal have drawn up to replace Unai Emery, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new manager after they sacked Emery towards the end of last month following a run of poor form.  


 



They have reportedly been in talks with former Valencia coach Marcelino and Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is on the verge of the sack at the San Paolo, is also on their radar.

They also reportedly made an approach Mauricio Pochettino, but the former Tottenham boss does not look to be in the running.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal are also interested in having a conversation with Bordeaux coach Sousa.



The 49-year-old Portuguese has been in charge of Bordeaux since March this year and has earned praise for the work he has carried out at the club.

Sousa has had spells in England, but his times at Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City and Leicester City were underwhelming. 
 


Arsenal like his profile and believe he is the right age to fit into their already settled framework at the Emirates.

Sousa also has a €2m exit clause in his Bordeaux contract, which Arsenal could activate if they believe he is the right man.
 