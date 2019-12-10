XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/12/2019 - 10:49 GMT

Could Four Celtic Players Have Been Offside For Goal – Rangers Legend

 




Rangers legend Ally McCoist has claimed that there could have been as many as four Celtic players who could have been offside for Christopher Jullien’s winner in the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic won their tenth domestic trophy on the trot when they beat Rangers 1-0 at Hampden Park on Sunday.  


 



Rangers were by far the better side and more or less dominated the Scottish champions, but were guilty of missing gilt-edged opportunities in front of goal.

The Celtic defender Jullien scored from a set-piece to settle the game but from replays, it was clear that goal should have been ruled out for offside.
 


McCoist indicated that the doubt is no longer whether the goal should have stood, but just how many Celtic players were in an offside position when the cross was delivered inside the penalty box.



The Rangers legend said on talkSPORT: “Do you know one question we haven’t answered over the weekend’s action?

“I just couldn’t confirm, how many Celtic players were offside? Was it two or three?
 


“I can’t remember. It certainly was two, might have been four.”

Steven Gerrard has bemoaned the number of chances his side missed against Celtic, but he will now look to rally his team to go all the way in the title race with the defending champions this season.   
 