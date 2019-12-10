Decent Team Would Have Buried Arsenal – Former Top Flight Star On West Ham Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that a better team than West Ham would have never allowed Arsenal to get back into the game on Monday night.



West Ham went into half-time at the London Stadium 1-0 up against Arsenal but a nine-minute blitz from Freddie Ljungberg's side in the second half won the Gunners the game 3-1.













Arsenal registered their first league win in more than two months on Monday night and climbed up to ninth in the Premier League table.



West Ham have won just once in their last ten league games and Burley feels a better side than the Hammers would have punished Arsenal for another poor performance.





The former Chelsea man believes Arsenal got away with it at the London Stadium and West Ham’s performance was reflective of their position in the league, which is 16th and just a point clear of the relegation zone.







Burley said on ESPN FC: “I think at the end of the day a victory is a victory and credit for coming back and scoring goals.



“And it was better in the second half.





“However, West Ham had Arsenal where they wanted them in the first half and a decent team would have put Arsenal away.



“A decent team would have buried Arsenal and West Ham are not a decent team, and that’s why they are where they are in the league and that’s why [Manuel] Pellegrini is hanging by a thread.



“They allowed a very poor Arsenal team back into the game and Arsenal took full advantage.”



Arsenal will be in Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to Belgium to play Standard Liege.



They will host defending league champions Manchester City at the Emirates next Sunday.

