Dejan Lovren Starts – Liverpool Team vs Red Bull Salzburg Confirmed

Fixture: Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria in what is a game key to their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.



Jurgen Klopp's men won the Champions League last season, but could be dumped out of the competiton tonight in Salzburg, meaning a group stage exit.













Liverpool head into the game sitting top of Group E and know if they can win then they would guarantee top spot. The Reds need at least a draw to be absolutely sure they will be in the last 16.



Salzburg meanwhile need to win and then hope that Napoli are beaten by Genk.





Klopp has Alisson in goal, while in defence he picks a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren and Andrew Robertson. Jordan Henderson slots into midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the attack.







The Liverpool manager has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.





Liverpool Team vs Red Bull Salzburg



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones

