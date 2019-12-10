Everyone Expects Us To Win Next Two, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Ezgjan Alioski has admitted fans are expecting the Whites to make short work of Hull City and Cardiff City in their next two games.



The Whites are set to play back-to-back games at Elland Road in the Championship, starting with the visit of Hull on Tuesday before they then host Cardiff on Saturday.













Leeds go into the games on the back of a six-game winning streak and are also on a six-game unbeaten run at their home ground, with their last defeat at Elland Road coming in August.



Going into the games, Alioski admits that supporters are now expecting the Whites to beat both Hull and Cardiff.





While the Macedonian is aware of the expectations for Marcelo Bielsa's men to win, he has put the focus firmly on Hull as Leeds look to avoid last season's fate against the Tigers, a 2-0 home defeat.







"I think Marcelo is going to speak with us about these games because now everyone will expect us to win these two home games", Alioski told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Of course we want to do that but it's hard. It's been hard to win six games in a row but that's what the coach has been working on with us.





"We're going to try to do everything we can to beat Hull City and Cardiff but we need to concentrate first on Hull City because we know what happened last year.



“We want to keep winning at home especially.



"We're going to work hard and we don't have a lot of time."



Leeds have now built up an eight point lead over third placed Fulham and will be keen to continue their winning run over the coming games to kick on and increase their hold on an automatic promotion place.

