Fenerbahce Set Pain Threshold For Tottenham Hotspur Linked Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce have set a pain threshold of €20m for their powerful Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi, who has been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.



The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce since joining on a four-year contract in the summer.













Muriqi's form, which has seen him score nine league goals this season, has seen him attract interest from a number of top clubs across Europe.



Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are said to be keen on the Kosovan international, having sent scouts to watch the striker in action recently.





While the powerful hitman has been attracting attention with his performances, Fenerbahce are not ready to sell him for anything below the €20m mark, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet.







Tottenham's Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Leicester City have also been linked with Muriqi.



However, English sides are not the only ones to be in the chase for the in-demand striker. Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Serie A side Lazio are also alive to his quality.





Muriqi has scored 10 goals and provided three assists from his 14 appearances across all competitions for Fenerbahce so far this season.

