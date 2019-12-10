XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/12/2019 - 13:20 GMT

Fenerbahce Set Pain Threshold For Tottenham Hotspur Linked Striker

 




Fenerbahce have set a pain threshold of €20m for their powerful Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi, who has been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce since joining on a four-year contract in the summer.  


 



Muriqi's form, which has seen him score nine league goals this season, has seen him attract interest from a number of top clubs across Europe.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are said to be keen on the Kosovan international, having sent scouts to watch the striker in action recently.
 


While the powerful hitman has been attracting attention with his performances, Fenerbahce are not ready to sell him for anything below the €20m mark, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet.



Tottenham's Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Leicester City have also been linked with Muriqi.

However, English sides are not the only ones to be in the chase for the in-demand striker. Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Serie A side Lazio are also alive to his quality. 
 


Muriqi has scored 10 goals and provided three assists from his 14 appearances across all competitions for Fenerbahce so far this season.   
 