XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



10/12/2019 - 16:49 GMT

Former Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Prepared To Consider Changing Plans For Everton

 




Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery would be ready to reconsider plans to take a break from football if Everton firm up their interest in him. 

The Spaniard was recently sacked as Arsenal manager following a run of poor results at the Emirates Stadium, but he continues to be rated highly by Everton.


 



According to The Athletic, Emery met Everton last week for talks over the manager's post at Goodison Park.

It is claimed that Emery has been planning on taking a temporary break from football following Arsenal's decision to sack him.
 


However, given Everton's size as a club and their ambitions, Emery would consider whether to cut that short if the Toffees hand him a firm offer to take charge.



Everton's interest in Emery goes back to 2016, when they considered bringing him in to replace Roberto Martinez.

However, Emery's stock was high and he eventually took charge at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
 


While Emery is firmly on Everton's radar, the club have approached a number of candidates, including Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira.

Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge.
 