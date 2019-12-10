Former Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Prepared To Consider Changing Plans For Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery would be ready to reconsider plans to take a break from football if Everton firm up their interest in him.



The Spaniard was recently sacked as Arsenal manager following a run of poor results at the Emirates Stadium, but he continues to be rated highly by Everton.













According to The Athletic, Emery met Everton last week for talks over the manager's post at Goodison Park.



It is claimed that Emery has been planning on taking a temporary break from football following Arsenal's decision to sack him.





However, given Everton's size as a club and their ambitions, Emery would consider whether to cut that short if the Toffees hand him a firm offer to take charge.







Everton's interest in Emery goes back to 2016, when they considered bringing him in to replace Roberto Martinez.



However, Emery's stock was high and he eventually took charge at French giants Paris Saint-Germain.





While Emery is firmly on Everton's radar, the club have approached a number of candidates, including Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira.



Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge.

