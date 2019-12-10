I Turned Down Everton and Swansea Trials – Rangers Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-forward Chris McKee has revealed that he turned down trials at Everton and Swansea City in favour of a move to the Scottish Premiership side last year.



The 17-year-old striker joined Rangers' youth set-up from Northern Irish outfit Linfield, but had a number of options on the table before he put pen to paper in Glasgow.













Having joined one of the top academies in Scotland, McKee has admitted that he found it tough in his first year at the club, but is delighted to have kicked-on this season.



Before making the switch to Ibrox, the teenager was offered a contract by Championship side Nottingham Forest, as well as League Two club Stevenage.





Premier League club Everton and another Championship side Swansea offered him trials, but McKee turned them all down in favour of a move to Rangers.







“I was offered terms at Nottingham Forest and Stevenage and was supposed to go on trial at Everton and Swansea but I turned them down because I wanted to get my Rangers deal finished", McKee told the Evening Times.



“I have no regrets at all and it has been great. My first year was tough because the team was established and I was going into a side with some top players that were playing well.





“But once I got myself going, got even fitter and was in full-time I was just getting better.'



“This year I have kicked on, scored a lot of goals and been involved in three out of the four Youth League matches so that has been really good.”



The 17-year-old currently turns out for Rangers' Under-18s side and has appeared for Graeme Murty's youth side in the UEFA Youth League this season.

