It’s Cold, It’s December – Leeds United Star Warns On Promotion Talk

Leeds United wing-back Ezgjan Alioski is delighted that the Whites fans are positive about the club earning promotion to the Premier League this season, but has told the supporters to hold off discussing it for now.



Twenty games into the Championship season, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds currently sit second in the table with 43 points, just two behind league leaders West Brom.













Sitting eight points above third-placed Fulham, there is a belief among a huge chunk of the Whites fans that the side will make their Premier League promotion dream come true, having narrowly missed out on it last term.



Leeds full-back Alioski is glad that the supporters are positive about the side's chances of earning their way into the English top-flight.





However, the 27-year-old pointed out that there is still a long way to go in the campaign and feels it is still too early to speak about going up.







"It's good that they believe because we believe also", Alioski told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"We need to believe together, the supporters, the team. I think the time will come that we can speak about going up but it's too early.





"The season is still long, we are in December, it's cold and to not get injured is more important."



Leeds looked in good shape to go up automatically last season, but saw their performances dip in the second half of the campaign and had to settle for a playoff spot.

