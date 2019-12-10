Jose Mourinho Shakes Up Tottenham’s Champions League Routine

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is shaking up his side's usual Champions League routine by not holding a training session at the Allianz Arena ahead of Spurs' game against Bayern Munich.



Spurs are set to travel to Germany to lock horns with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in what will be their last Champions League group stage game.













Although Tottenham began their European campaign with a draw and defeat against Olympiacos and Bayern Munich, they managed to respond with three consecutive wins.



The three back-to-back victories saw Spurs earn a total of 10 points in their group and guarantee their spot in the round of 16 of the competition.





Now with the result at Bayern Munich on Wednesday not key, Mourinho is shaking up the regular Champions League routine, according to the Press Association.







The Portuguese tactician will not be holding a training session at the German giants' home Allianz Arena ahead of the game.



Instead, Tottenham will train at their training base Hotspur Way before heading to Munich on Tuesday afternoon.





While the Premier League side will not have a training session at the Allianz Arena, Mourinho will hold address the media in a press conference on Tuesday evening.



The Bayern Munich game will be Mourinho's second Champions League clash since taking over as the head coach of Tottenham last month.

