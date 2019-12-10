No Coaching Role In Forthcoming New Contract For Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermain Defoe is not set to take a player-coach role at Rangers, though the veteran striker is to commit his future to the Gers beyond the end of the season.



The 37-year-old is on loan at Ibrox from Premier League side Bournemouth, where his contract ends next summer.













Defoe has impressed in Scotland and his professionalism has won him admirers amongst the Gers playing and coaching staff, with the veteran increasingly being seen as a good influence on young players coming through.



It had been suggested that Defoe could take a player-coach role, but though he is set to sign a contract which will kick in from next summer, it will not be with a player-coach role, according to STV.





Defoe is one of three players that Rangers are locking down on new contracts, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis also set to put pen to paper.







McGregor is triggering a contract extension based on the number of games he has played for Rangers since returning to the club in 2018.



Davis meanwhile has been one of Steven Gerrard's top men and the club want to make sure he continues at Ibrox beyond the summer.





Defoe, Davis and McGregor represent an experienced core of performers at Rangers and have defied their age by contributing under Gerrard.

