26 October 2019

10/12/2019 - 15:11 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Keen On Liverpool Forward

 




Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane amidst suggestions that Neymar will force his way out of the club next summer.

Neymar wanted to leave PSG at the end of last season and Barcelona were interested in taking him back to the Camp Nou, but a deal never came to fruition.  


 



The Brazilian has continued to remain a key part of the PSG team this season, however speculation over him leaving next summer is continuing to rage.

PSG are aware that the Brazilian could leave and the club are already putting in places plans to replace the mercurial striker next season.
 


According to French magazine France Football, Mane has been identified as a potential target by PSG’s recruitment department and they are considering a move next summer.



The Senegalese has been pivotal in Liverpool’s success in recent season and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe.

PSG are keen on the forward and what his capture could bring to their team if he arrives at the Parc des Princes.
 


The Parisians are likely to first approach the player's entourage and try and convince him before going to Liverpool, who are likely to resist Mane’s exit.   
 