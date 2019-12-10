XRegister
26 October 2019

10/12/2019 - 21:32 GMT

Ryan Kent Didn’t Go By Him Once – Former Celtic Star Hugely Impressed With Bhoys Defender

 




Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has heaped praise on Bhoys right-back Jeremie Frimpong for his performance against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and stressed that he kept Gers star Ryan Kent quiet.

Fraser Forster saving Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos's penalty in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday was a huge relief for Frimpong.  


 



The 19-year-old full-back brought down Morelos in the box to concede a penalty and receive a red card in the 63rd minute of the game.

While Frimpong made the headlines for the wrong reason, ex-Bhoy Wilson believes the teenager was great against the Light Blues in the game and was not surprised with the way he performed.
 


The 35-year-old feels Frimpong was unfortunate to be sent off and hailed him as Celtic's best outfield player in the game before lauding the youngster for his composure with the ball at his feet and keeping Rangers winger Kent at bay.



"I thought he was great", Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.

"It did not surprise me one bit when I saw his name in the starting line-up.
 


"It did not surprise me that he was probably Celtic's best outfield player, apart from Fraser Forster.

"Everytime he got the ball, he looked composed. I don't think Kent went by him once.

"And he was unfortunate getting sent off. The break of the ball falls to Morelos and look, he took a gamble bringing him down, but by the way, it's paid off."

Celtic snapped up the young Dutchman from Manchester City in the summer and he is already considered by some Bhoys fans to be the club's best right-back. 
 