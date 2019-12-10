Steven Gerrard And Backroom Staff Must Lift Players Quickly – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Alex Rae has stressed that Steven Gerrard and his backroom team have a big job on their hands lifting the side after their Scottish League Cup final defeat.



Rangers dominated Celtic for large parts of the game, but the Bhoys won their tenth domestic trophy in a row through a Christopher Jullien goal on the hour mark.













Gerrard has already admitted to disappointment at the manner of his side’s defeat and some of his players were visibly upset after the game at Hampden Park.



Rae admits that it will take some time for the Rangers players to get over the result and insists it is up to Gerrard and his backroom team to quickly raise their spirits.





He stressed that Rangers have some big games coming up and they cannot afford to think about what could have been on Sunday and head into the next few fixtures with that hangover.







The former Rangers midfielder said on the Ladbrokes Social Club: “They have to recover very quickly.



“This will take a day or two at least, to overcome this, as I think there will be disappointments across the board.





“Speaking to some fans and friends today, they are very much of the same opinion, but they have to galvanise themselves.



“Steven Gerrard and the backroom staff have a big job in trying to get these guys back on the front foot and get into Young Boys and then there is Motherwell away, which is going to be difficult.



“They really have to pick themselves off the ground and they have to go again.



“They do not want to have a hangover going into Young Boys because they are in a terrific position to top that group, which would be beneficial long term.



“They have to bounce back and bounce back quickly.”



Rangers are two points behind Celtic in the title race and a point against Young Boys on Thursday would book them a place in the last 32 of the Europa League.

