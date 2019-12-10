Tottenham Hotspur With No Desire To Offload 23-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Giovani Lo Celso does not have an option in his loan at Tottenham Hotspur which would allow Spurs to return him to parent club Real Betis in January, but the club have no desire to let him leave in the new year regardless.



The Argentina midfielder was chased by Spurs throughout the summer transfer window on the instruction of Mauricio Pochettino, but with Jose Mourinho now at the helm in north London there are question marks about his future.













If Tottenham qualify for the Champions League then they are obligated to pay Betis a fee of €40m to sign Lo Celso on a permanent basis.



Spurs could bring the permanent deal forward to January for a smaller fee, of €32m, but Lo Celso has yet to force his way into Mourinho's plans.





He will not be returning to Betis in January though as, according to The Athletic, there is no option in the loan for Tottenham to terminate it.







It is also claimed that Tottenham have no desire to end the 23-year-old's loan early.



However, Lo Celso may be growing unhappy at his lack of game time under Mourinho, with first team minutes at a premium for the Argentine.





He will be looking to push himself into the reckoning over a busy December period, with the games set to come thick and fast for Mourinho's Tottenham.

