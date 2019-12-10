We’ll Go To Elland Road Looking To Win, It’s Not Impossible – Hull City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City manager Grant McCann believes it is not impossible for the Tigers to get a result away at Leeds United and has vowed to put out a team to win at Elland Road.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are set to host 12th placed Hull in what will be their 21st Championship match of the season at Elland Road on Tuesday night.













Leeds go into the game on the back of a six-game winning streak and their last defeat at home came back in August.



While Leeds are considered favourites to get the win at Elland Road, Hull boss McCann believes it is not impossible for his side to get a result against the Whites away from home.





Having defeated the likes of Nottingham Forest and Fulham this season, McCann has vowed that the Tigers will go to Elland Road to get the win and earn the three points.







“It is not impossible to go there and get a result", McCann was quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.



“We will go there with belief that we can, not sitting back. We will go there to try and win the game as it is the only way we know how to play.





"I think we have shown we can compete against the top teams and we will try and do that again.



"We have got results against Forest and Fulham and away to Luton, which is a difficult place.



"We are looking forward to the game and will see what we can do.”



Hull have collected 12 points from nine games on the road in the Championship this season.

