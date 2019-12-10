XRegister
26 October 2019

10/12/2019 - 09:36 GMT

West Ham Owners Desperate Not To Have To Sack Manuel Pellegrini

 




West Ham United's owners desperately do not want to sack Manuel Pellegrini, but are losing faith in the Chilean, according to Sky Sports News

The Hammers took the lead against Arsenal at the London Stadium on Monday evening, but then saw the game flipped on its head in the second half as they lost 3-1.


 



The Gunners were poor for a large chunk of the match, however West Ham could not capitalise and their disastrous form under Pellegrini continued.

West Ham were in the top four at the end of September, but are now just a point clear of the relegation zone, with the pressure piling on Pellegrini.
 


The Hammers do not want to sack Pellegrini, but are now beginning to lose faith in their manager and are concerned about performances.



Discussions about whether to keep the former Manchester City boss in his post are continuing.

West Ham face a relegation six-pointer against Southampton at the weekend, while they then travel to lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
 


The Hammers' remaining game in December comes at home against high-flying Leicester City.
 