XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



11/12/2019 - 12:34 GMT

All Eyes Are On Us Right Now, We’re Unreal – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has hailed the Whites' current unbeaten run as 'unreal' and believes every club have their eyes on them due to their form.

The Yorkshire-based club took their winning streak to seven games with a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road on Tuesday and have not tasted defeat since the first week of October.  


 



Having gone unbeaten in ten games and won seven games on the bounce, Parker, who termed their recent run 'unreal', believes the Peacocks are high on confidence now.

The 32-year-old pointed out that Leeds, who have kept 12 clean sheets from 21 league games so far, have conceded the least amount of goals across the major divisions in Europe and feels they have attracted the interest of other clubs with their form.
 


Parker also explained how the Whites did not let Hull breaking their seven-game winning streak last term distract them and went on to get the job done against the Tigers at Elland Road on Tuesday.



"Obviously, confidence comes from winning games", Parker said on LUTV following the match.

"Being on the run that we are – was it 10 unbeaten now? – seven wins on the bounce – unreal stats.
 


"Going back to the clean sheets we talked about, we have conceded the least amount of goals throughout all the top divisions in Europe.

"So look, all the eyes are on us at the moment. Many people might have seen tonight as a banana skin.

"Hull came to us last year after a big winning run and turned us over at Elland Road but again goes back to the mental attitude, just the mental strength of the boys.

"Just brushed that to one side, concentrated on tonight and got the job done."

Marcelo Bielsa's side now have the chance to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.   
 