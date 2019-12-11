Arsenal Could Be Without Defender For Three Months

Follow @insidefutbol





Scotland international Kieran Tierney could well miss three months of action for Arsenal due to a shoulder injury, according to the Press Association.



The former Celtic man suffered a shoulder injury during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday night and was taken off the pitch.













Tierney has been undergoing checks over the last two days to determine the extent of his injury and it may not be good news for the player and the north London club.



The former Celtic man could miss up to three months of football due to a dislocated shoulder as Arsenal decide on the next course of action.





The Gunners have not yet taken a final call on whether he needs to go under the knife.







Surgery could mean that Tierney might miss more football as the defender’s first season at Arsenal continues to remain a tale of frustration.



Celtic bagged a club record fee when they sold the defender to Arsenal in the summer and the defender was expected to slot straight into the team.





But Tierney missed the start of the season due to an injury and has only made eleven appearances for the club.



Arsenal will hope to give the 22-year-old as much as time as possible in order to have him fit and ready for the last few months of the season.

