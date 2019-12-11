XRegister
26 October 2019

11/12/2019 - 15:48 GMT

Bayern Munich Enlist Italian Agent To Help In Leroy Sane Push

 




Bayern Munich have employed an Italian super-agent to help them in the negotiations to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane next summer.

Sane was Bayern Munich’s top target last summer and a deal was reported in some quarters to be close to being agreed before he suffered a serious knee injury before the start of the new season.  


 



The winger has been recovering from the injury and Bayern Munich have continued to keep tabs on him with a view to signing him.

While a move in January has been ruled out, the German champions are interested in taking him to the Allianz Arena next summer.
 


And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Italian super-agent Giovanni Branchini has been tasked by the Bavarians to negotiate a deal with Manchester City on their behalf.



Branchini is a well-known figure and has been acting as an intermediary in many deals, including the transfer that saw Manchester United land Cristiano Ronaldo, in 2003.

He will be acting as the chief negotiator for Bayern Munich as the club look to take Sane to Bavaria next summer.
 


The German champio0ns are hopeful of keeping the final transfer fee below the €100m mark.   
 