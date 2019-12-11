Boost For Manchester United As RB Leipzig Lack Budget To Sign Erling Haaland Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United's path to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg could be clearer as, although RB Leipzig have made contact with the player and his father, they are not in a position to sign him in January.



The 19-year-old hitman is the most wanted young striker in Europe at the moment and has some of the biggest clubs chasing his signature.













Manchester United their chief of global scouting watching him on Tuesday night and are keen to make a move for him in the January transfer window.



Juventus have also been touch with his agent Mino Raiola and are considering making a move for the Norwegian soon, with Haaland's list of admirers only growing.





According to German magazine Sport Bild, Leipzig have also been in touch with the striker and his family over a move and were one of the first clubs to get in contact with Haaland over a transfer.







Leipzig are part of the same Red Bull football family that Salzburg are part of and a deal between the two clubs is not likely to be difficult to agree.



But Leipzig want to wait until the summer to sign Haaland as they do not have the funds to get an agreement done in January.





But Salzburg might struggle to wait until the end of the season to sell him as most of the chasing pack want to sign him in the winter window.



And a rumoured €20m exit clause could take the decision out of Salzburg’s hands if a club decide to trigger it.

