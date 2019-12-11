Celtic Loan Star Targeting Something Special On Loan Spell At League Two Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic loanee Jack Aitchison has targeted winning an historic promotion to England's League One with Forest Green Rovers this season.



Aitchison joined Forest Green last summer on a season-long loan deal from Celtic and has been a key member of the League Two side’s squad.













His four goals have played a part in keeping Forest Green in the hunt for promotion to the third tier of English football and they are currently third in the League Two standings.



Until 2017, Forest Green were non-league side and they have never been higher than the bottom tier of league football, but Aitchison wants to change that this season.





The Celtic loanee believes that they have the squad and the quality in their football to move up the tree and become a League One club at the end of the campaign.







“The ambition is to get promoted here”, Aitchison told The Athletic.



“I think it’d be something special for the team and fans.





“What we’re doing now and the football we’re playing, we can definitely go all the way to the top and win the league.”



The 19-year-old also wants to feel more accustomed to playing senior football this season and earn the manager’s trust in order to play the big games this season.



“Personally, I want to get stronger, get more used to men’s football, get smarter and more mature and that helps me grow as a player — change me from youth football to be better at this level.



“I want to get to the point where the manager trusts me now that I’ve played at a higher level, and knows he can just fling me into the team.”

