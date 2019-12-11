Forest Green Director of Football Keen For Celtic Talent To See Out Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Forest Green Rovers director of football Rich Hughes is hopeful that Celtic will allow Jack Aitchison to spend the rest of the season at the club.



The 19-year-old joined the English League Two side last summer on loan for the season, but he has a break clause in his contract that would allow him to return to his parent club in January.













The young forward has been playing regular football at Forest Green this season and has four league goals to his name.



Hughes stressed that the club are keen to keep the youngster for the rest of the season and is confident that Celtic will allow them to do so as the player is feeling happy at Forest Green.





The Forest Green director of football told The Athletic: “First and foremost we’d love to keep him for the rest of the year, it’s a conversation to have with Celtic.







“The deal is for the season but comes with a break clause, which is common in most deals, but I think they’re happy. From our perspective, we’re certainly more than happy with Jack.



“I think it’s great for him.”





Hughes feels the next stage of the youngster’s development will be to see whether he is ready to play two games in a week and be prepared whenever he is called upon.



He believes Aitchison has done well to adapt to his surroundings at Forest Green this season.



“With him graduating from youth football then having a couple of loans where he’s not played massive amounts of football, I think the next step in his education is getting that run of consistent games, playing Saturday/Tuesday each week and making sure he’s ready every time he’s called upon.



“He’s certainly adapting to that, and we think it’s a good fit for Jack and definitely a good fit for us.”

