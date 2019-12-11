Former Leeds United Boss Uwe Rosler Expected To Leave Malmo Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler is expected to depart his role as Malmo coach at the end of the Swedish season.



Rosler, who was in charge at Elland Road during Massimo Cellino's reign as owner, took over at Malmo in the summer of 2018 and penned a contract running until the end of the 2020 Swedish season.













He managed to help Malmo finish the 2018 season in third place in the Swedish top flight, while this year Rosler has improved their standing by a single place, with a finish of second.



Malmo finished just a single point behind champions Djurgardens.





While Malmo's domestic campaign has wrapped up, they still have one more Europa League group stage game to go, at FC Copenhagen on Thursday, and sit second in their group, a point behind the Danish club.







Regardless of the result, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Rosler will depart his role as Malmo coach this year.



It is claimed that the indications are that Malmo will reach an agreement with Rosler to end his time at the club early.





Malmo are claimed to already have been in contact with a number of candidates who could take over at the club for their 2020 campaign.

