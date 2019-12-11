XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



11/12/2019 - 19:08 GMT

Former Leeds United Boss Uwe Rosler Expected To Leave Malmo Job

 




Former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler is expected to depart his role as Malmo coach at the end of the Swedish season. 

Rosler, who was in charge at Elland Road during Massimo Cellino's reign as owner, took over at Malmo in the summer of 2018 and penned a contract running until the end of the 2020 Swedish season.


 



He managed to help Malmo finish the 2018 season in third place in the Swedish top flight, while this year Rosler has improved their standing by a single place, with a finish of second.

Malmo finished just a single point behind champions Djurgardens.
 


While Malmo's domestic campaign has wrapped up, they still have one more Europa League group stage game to go, at FC Copenhagen on Thursday, and sit second in their group, a point behind the Danish club.



Regardless of the result, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Rosler will depart his role as Malmo coach this year.

It is claimed that the indications are that Malmo will reach an agreement with Rosler to end his time at the club early.
 


Malmo are claimed to already have been in contact with a number of candidates who could take over at the club for their 2020 campaign.
 