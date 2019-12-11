Giovani Lo Celso Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena this evening.



Spurs, then under Mauricio Pochettino, were crushed 7-2 by Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the Champions League group stage













New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has banned video footage of the defeat being shown to his players and is keen for a pressure-off performance in Germany, with both sides having qualified for the last 16 already.



Mourinho has rested a number of players, including Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane, while Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele are injured.





Mourinho has Paulo Gazzaniga in goal, while in defence he opts for Toby Alderweireld and Juan Foyth. Kyle Walker-Peters and Danny Rose are given the vote to play as full-backs, while Eric Dier slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko. Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen support Lucas Moura.







If Mourinho wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Troy Parrot and Heung-Min Son.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bayern Munich



Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessengon, Lucas



Substitutes: Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Wanyama, Son, Parrott

