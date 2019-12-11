High Scale Poor Management – Liverpool Legend Blasts Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has slammed Pep Guardiola for careless management due to his failure to replace Vincent Kompany last summer.



Kompany left Manchester City last summer to become player-coach at Anderlecht and the Premier League champions have missed their former captain’s presence badly.













Aymeric Laporte’s injury and the inconsistencies of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have not helped, but Manchester City have looked porous at the back this season.



Manchester United brutally exposed their defensive shortcomings in the Manchester derby last weekend and Aldridge feels Guardiola must take the blame for not signing a replacement for Kompany.





The former Red said on LFC TV following Liverpool's win at Salzburg: “It’s bad management in not sorting out Kompany and getting someone to fill in.







“That’s poor coaching and poor management at a high scale.



“His best centre-half got injured and look against Manchester United, it could have been four or five.







“They absolutely tore them apart.”



Aldridge admits that Manchester City have also not been helped by the injuries to Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero this season and thinks the squad look unsettled without the players.



“Sane has not been happy for some time, got injured and he wants away. Aguero gets injured and you are talking about them three players missing.



“It hurts you.”



Manchester City are 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and Guardiola has already said that his side are in no position to talk about winning the title again this season.

