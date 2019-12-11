XRegister
26 October 2019

11/12/2019 - 16:18 GMT

Is It Time – Former Scotland Star Floats Duncan Ferguson For Everton Manager

 




Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson has floated the idea of Everton handing caretaker boss and club legend Duncan Ferguson the managerial job on a permanent basis.

Everton turned to the 47-year-old, who has been on the coaching staff at Goodison Park since 2014, as their caretaker manager following the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this month.  


 



In his first game in charge, Ferguson led the Toffees to a huge win, beating Frank Lampard's Chelsea 3-1 via a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a goal from Richarlison.

Having registered a win against the Blues, former Celtic and Scotland full-back Wilson believes Ferguson has got the backing of the players and has urged Everton to hand him the managerial job permanently.
 


"Why not? He knows the club, I think he's got the respect of the players right away", Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"What's worse when these guys are going around in merry-go-round and just getting job after job, why not give it to somebody different?"

Wilson shifted attention to how Ferguson celebrated with a ballboy after Calvert-Lewin scored his two goals and feels the fans love seeing such things.
 


"Listen, that's what fans want to see, don't they?" Wilson said.

"A club legend taking over, getting a win but then relating to the fans with the wee ballboy. Terrific

"You wonder is it his time now to come out of shadows there."

Everton now have an away trip to Manchester United coming up this weekend and win against the Red Devils may see further calls for the Toffees to consider Ferguson.   
 