Jurgen Klopp Did This At Dortmund, Not Doing It At Liverpool – Former Red

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has pointed out that Jurgen Klopp has learned from his time at Borussia Dortmund and has been managing the Reds squad differently.



Klopp won Liverpool’s sixth European Cup at the end of last season and Liverpool are favourites to break their three-decade-long wait for a top-flight title in the current campaign.













The Reds pushed Manchester City until the last game of the season last year but they now have an eight-point lead at the top of the league table at this stage of the term.



McAteer insisted that it is no accident that Liverpool are at the top of the table as Klopp has learned the ways of the Premier League and is not managing the Reds squad in the same intense manner as he did at Dortmund.





The former Red believes the tactician has learned from his mistakes in Germany and has been more willing to rotate his players at Liverpool.







McAteer said on LFC TV after the Reds' win at Salzburg: “He has learned so much about the Premier League. It is not by coincidence we are where we are.



“Jurgen’s philosophy when he was at Dortmund was he set off like a house on fire, out of the tracks and basically just flogged them as long as he can.





“He hung on for the last five or ten games. If he was top of the table, he just hung on and hung on.



“He has learned from that, you can’t do that in the Premier League as it is much more intense.



“He has taken the foot off the gas and with that comes rotation.”



Liverpool will next take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday before facing Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night.

