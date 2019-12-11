Leeds United Settle On What To Do If Eddie Nketiah Is Recalled

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will likely look to replace Eddie Nketiah with a striker fitting the same profile if Arsenal opt to recall him in next month's transfer window.



Nketiah has struggled for game time at Leeds since joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the summer and has yet to start a Championship match.













The 20-year-old recently returned from an abdominal injury and was on the bench for Leeds' 2-0 win over Hull City, but was not used by Marcelo Bielsa, despite the Whites bringing on all three of their substitutes.



Arsenal are yet to indicate that they want to terminate Nketiah's loan, and the player has also said nothing about the possibility, but the Whites are aware that there is a chance they could lose him.





And according to The Athletic, Leeds are likely to try and sign a striker of Nketiah’s profile if the Englishman packs his bags in January.







Leeds are keen to avoid the scenario, but are putting in plans in place to make a move in January if the Arsenal loanee returns to his parent club.



However, the Whites could struggle to convince Premier League clubs to loan out their strikers given how little playing time Nketiah has received.





Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is on their radar but the Reds reportedly prefer other options, with Swansea City leading the race.

