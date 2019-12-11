Leeds United’s Togetherness Has Only Gone Up From Last Season – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker believes the team togetherness at Elland Road has only gone up a notch since last season.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds took their Championship winning streak to seven games in a row by handing Hull City a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road on Tuesday night, with the Tigers' Jordy de Wijs scoring an own goal before Ezgjan Alioski doubled the lead.













Having gone ten games without tasting defeat, former Whites star Parker believes there is a special togetherness in the Yorkshire-based club, that has only gone up a notch since last term.



The 32-year-old stressed that keeping the core of the squad intact has helped the team to retain their philosophy while upping their mental attitude to grind out results.





Parker is also delighted with the way the players in the Leeds squad have been pushing each other and having each other's backs, which he believes is a sign of a good team.







"Now, you have got a real sense of togetherness", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Hull.



"I felt it last year but then they have kind of gone up a notch.





"There have not been many incoming, outgoings in terms of personnel, but the core of the team is still the same – the philosophy and just the mental attitude and the mental willingness to get the job done.



"Everyone pushes each other. There might be a time where you have to give someone a rollicking, but you know it's for the right reasons.



"But you see them working for each other and that's a sign of a good team."



The Peacocks will now host Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday and will be keen on extending their winning streak to eight games in a row.

