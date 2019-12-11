Neil Harris Led Cardiff Will Be Fired Up, Former Leeds Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels Cardiff City will be fired up to prove a point against the Whites this Saturday, but wants Marcelo Bielsa's men to extend their winning streak to eight games in a row.



Having won seven league games on the bounce, the Yorkshire-based club will have the chance to take the tally to eight when they host Cardiff at Elland Road on Saturday.













While the Bluebirds face Brentford on Wednesday, former Elland Road star Parker believes they will have their eyes on Bielsa's side ahead of their weekend clash.



The 32-year-old pointed to the rivalry between Cardiff and Leeds and feels it will only get more fierce after former Millwall striker and manager Neil Harris took over as the boss of the Welsh club.





Parker lauded the quality Cardiff possess, having played in the top flight last term, and believes they will be fired up to prove a point at Elland Road but wants the Whites to extend their winning run to eight games on Saturday.







"Yes [Cardiff are going to have their eyes on us], in particular, as always, kind of that rivalry with Cardiff", Parker said on LUTV after Leeds beat Hull City.



"And even more so now with Neil Harris going into the managerial role. We know his background with Millwall.





"They will be fired up. They still have got a lot of quality, a lot of players who played in the Premier League last season.



"And they will have a point to prove coming here to Elland Road but yes, look, let's make it eight on the bounce."



Currently sitting eighth in the league, Cardiff are on an unbeaten run of their own, having won three and drawn one of their last four games, and will be looking to keep it going against Brentford and Leeds.

