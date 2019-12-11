Not Scoring Against Celtic Will Affect Alfredo Morelos, Former Rangers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex Rae is of the view that not scoring against Celtic will affect Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, but has urged him to dust himself off and score on Thursday night against Young Boys.



While the Colombia international has racked up goals for fun since his arrival at Ibrox in 2017, he has failed to find the back of the net against Rangers' Old Firm rivals Celtic in eleven attempts.













To Morelos' dismay, the record continued in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday as he failed to rattle the net even after receiving the opportunity to do so from a penalty.



Former Ibrox star Rae is of the opinion that Morelos's record against Celtic will affect the 23-year-old and feels it will be difficult for him to cope with it.





However, the former Ger lauded Morelos's goal return this season before going on to urge him to bounce back by scoring in Rangers' Europa League crunch match against Young Boys on Thursday.







"Listen, there is no two ways about it", Rae said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"The longer this goes on – the Celtic fans were mocking him yesterday at the final whistle – [it is going to affect Morelos].





"And it is difficult because we are all human beings. Listen, it's going to affect him. There's no two ways about that.



"The quicker he gets a goal again and gets himself up and running, he will be disappointed because on the big stage yesterday didn't quite come up with the goods.



"But he has done time after time and when you look at the goals – I think it is 25 goals in 31 games – that's a remarkable return.



"So for me, it's just a bit dusting himself off again, get that goal and none so than the Europa League game on Thursday night."



Morelos has scored 25 goals from his 31 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season and the Gers could field bids for him in next month's transfer window.

