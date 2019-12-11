Rangers Will Get Through – Former Scotland Star Backs Gers To Handle Europa League Pressure

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart does not believe the Europa League pressure will affect Rangers on Thursday night and has backed the Gers to beat Young Boys.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers are set to host Swiss club Young Boys at Ibrox in their final Europa League group stage game, with a round of 32 spot still up for grabs.













The Light Blues go into the game on the back of a two-game winless run, having drawn their league game against Aberdeen last week before losing to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final.



With the previous two results not going their way, ex-Scotland midfielder Stewart believes the game against Young Boys, as well as upcoming league match against Motherwell, will be a big one for Rangers.





However, the 38-year-old feels the Gers have enough quality and character to get the win and seal their round of 32 qualification, while he also lauded their performances in Europe this season.







"No, I just don't see [Rangers going into the game for a draw]", Stewart said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"It's very difficult to have that mindset. You don't have that mindset.





"But I would imagine Rangers are going to have enough [to win], especially at home at Ibrox.



"They have been very impressive in Europe this season. I would imagine that Rangers will get themselves through.



"But it is a big, big game for all those reasons. These next two [games] are huge."



While a win against Young Boys would see Rangers qualify as group winners, they need to avoid defeat to guarantee a spot in the round of 32.

