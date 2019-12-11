XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

11/12/2019 - 16:39 GMT

Riyad Mahrez Starts – Manchester City Team vs Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed

 




Fixture: Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to take on Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League Group C clash in Croatia this evening. 

The Citizens have already booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners, meaning they step out tonight in Croatia with little pressure on their shoulders. 
 

 



Pep Guardiola hands Claudio Bravo a run out between the sticks, resting Ederson, while at the back he goes with the full-backs Joao Cancelo and Bernard Mendy.

In central defence the Manchester City manager slots Nicolas Otamendi in and hands him the captain's armband, while Eric Garcia also plays this evening.
 


Further up the pitch Guardiola names has Rodrigo in midfield, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan all get the vote to play. Gabriel Jesus is up top.



The Manchester City manager has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling.
 


Manchester City Team vs Dinamo Zagreb

Bravo, Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Mahrez, Foden, Bernardo, Jesus

Substitutes: Ederson, Walker, Sterling, Zinchenko, Angelino, De Bruyne, Harwood-Bellis
 