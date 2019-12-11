Ryan Kent Was Signed To Be Match-winner – Former Scotland Star Says Winger Was Anonymous

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland star Mark Wilson has criticised Rangers winger Ryan Kent for failing to make an impact for the Gers in the Scottish League Cup final after the Ibrox outfit forked out big money for him in the summer.



The ex-Liverpool star was one of the starters for Steven Gerrard's side as they were handed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Celtic in the League Cup final on Sunday.













The clash against the Hoops at Hampden Park was one of the biggest games Kent has been involved in following his £7m signing in the summer and Wilson feels he failed to turn up against Celtic.



The 35-year-old believes the likes of Kent, Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo were supposed to step up and perform for Rangers when star striker Alfredo Morelos failed to find the back of the net.





Wilson says that for £7m Rangers were signing someone they thought could be a match-winner against Celtic, but the wide-man was anonymous.







"£7m and you are bringing them as match-winners", Wilson said on the Ladbrokes Social Club.



"Those are the games you bring Kent to the club for. He was anonymous throughout the game.





"Morelos missed his seven or eight chances but surely Kent and Arfield or somebody else, Aribo, has got to create [chances] or be in the right position to take someone else's."



Kent has scored three goals and provided two assists from his 13 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

