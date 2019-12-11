Salzburg Always Score, So Clean Sheet Massive – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has insisted that a clean sheet away from home in the Champions League should be a massive boost for the team going into the tough Christmas period.



The Reds scored a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night and topped their Champions League group to book their place in the last 16 of the competition.













While Liverpool have only dropped points in one league game this season, keeping clean sheets has been a problem for the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp has been trying to fix their defensive issues.



They shut out Bournemouth at the weekend and also stopped Salzburg from scoring a goal at home on Tuesday night, which has been a rarity in the current campaign.





Aldridge admits that getting a clean sheet at Salzburg is huge for Liverpool and should serve the team well in terms of confidence as they approach the busiest period of their season in the coming weeks.







The former Red said on LFC TV after the Salzburg game: “That’s a big clean sheet.



“You look at all the stats, they always score at home and I’d like to know the last time they didn’t score at home.





“The lads got exactly what they deserved.



“It is great for the confidence on the back of doing it against Bournemouth.



“We still have lost only two points in the league, but we have two back-to-back [clean sheets] now.



“And hopefully it will spur us on going into the heavy period in December.”



Liverpool will host Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and wil start the fixture as favourites to pick up another three points.

