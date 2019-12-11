Teams Won’t Want To Play Us, I’ll Know My Side Better – Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho After Loss In Germany

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho is sure that teams will want to avoid his Tottenham Hotspur outfit in the Champions League last 16 draw after they concluded their group stage campaign with a 3-1 loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.



The Spurs boss made a number of changes to his side, resting several players and handing others the chance to impress, at the Allianz Arena.













Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich in front with 14 minutes on the clock, before Ryan Sessegnon marked his first Tottenham start with a goal to draw the visitors level six minutes later.



Bayern Munich would go in ahead at the break though when Thomas Muller, on for the injured Coman, scored on the stroke of half time, finishing after an Alphonso Davies effort hit the post.





Philippe Coutinho hit the underside of the crossbar with a fierce strike in the second half, before he then got on the scoresheet with a curling shot from the edge of the area in the 64th minute.







It finished 3-1 in Germany, but Mourinho, whose Spurs side finish second in the group, is sure that other teams will want to avoid his men.



He also warned he will know his team much better by the time the last 16 ties kick off.





"I think from the teams that finished second, I think the teams that finish first they wish they don’t play against us", he told his post match press conference.



"I think we are one of the strongest teams from the second group.



"I know we are a country which goes through a crazy period and leaves marks on players and their conditions. But by February I will understand my players better and we will be more ready.



"Today was not about being ready. It was about putting more emphasis on the players who rest than those who are playing.



"I tried to hide this from the players but they are clever, they knew my focus was not on this game, but the next one."



Next up for Tottenham is a trip to Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

