Atalanta Can Beat Anyone, Even Liverpool – Former Serie A Star

Former Atalanta attacker Angelo Domenghini believes the Serie A outfit even have the quality to beat Liverpool in the Champions League this season.



Atalanta defied the odds and created history when they beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night and became the first team to reach the Champions League last 16 after losing their first three group games.













Two wins and a draw from their last three games were enough to squeeze them through to the last 16 of the competitions in their maiden Champions League campaign.



Domenghini believes the Serie A outfit will get one of the big hitters of the competition in the next round, but has stressed that they must not feel intimidated by that prospect.





He is certain that the team have all the qualities needed to compete with and even beat a side of Liverpool’s stature in the Champions League this season.







“Probably, they will face one of the big teams”, Domenghini told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“But Atalanta can beat anyone, even Liverpool.





“They have no limitations and can play both attacking and defensive football.



“They do not lose the ball too easily and can take big advantages out of small mistakes.



“They are strong on both the flanks and can assert themselves in the middle of the park.”



Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the big teams Atalanta could face in the last 16.

