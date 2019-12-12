Be Strong – Newcastle United Star Gives Team-mate Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Federico Fernandez has provided his support to misfiring Magpies team-mate Joelinton, stressing that every player faces tough spells.



The St James' Park club made Joelinton their most expensive signing when they paid Bundesliga club Hoffenheim £40m to acquire the Brazilian's services in the summer.













Almost five months into his Premier League switch, things have not gone smoothly for the 23-year-old as he struggles to get his name among the goalscorers for Newcastle.



With his only goal this season coming back in August, Newcastle centre-back Fernandez has provided Joelinton with support and thinks that barren spells during a season are part and parcel of the game.





The Argentine has advised his Magpies team-mate to stay strong before stressing the need for Newcastle, as a team, to stick to the basics and back each other in the squad.







"Tough moments will always arrive for every player during the season", Fernandez told the Chronicle.



"You need to be strong. We need to [as a team] stick to the basics.





"At this moment, we can't get too high or low. Football changes every week.



"We are tough for any side to play. Everybody is supporting the team."



While Joelinton has one goal and one assist to his name this season, Fernandez, despite being a centre-half, has scored two goals and provided one assist for Steve Bruce's side so far.

