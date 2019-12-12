XRegister
X
26 October 2019

12/12/2019 - 23:43 GMT

Bournemouth To Hold Meeting Over Chelsea Target's Future

 




Bournemouth are set to hold talks this week to take stock of Nathan Ake’s situation at the club ahead of the January transfer window, when Chelsea are expected to table a bid for him, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea sold the Dutchman to the Cherries in 2017 for a deal worth £20m, but included a £40m buy-back option in the agreement.  


 



There has been an increasing set of speculation that the Blues are interested in taking Ake back to Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Chelsea have looked unsettled at the back this season and a lot is still depending on whether Antonio Rudiger will be fit enough to marshal the backline in the second half of the campaign.
 


Bournemouth are aware that they could lose Ake in January and the club are likely to hold a meeting this week to gauge whether the Dutchman is considering leaving in January.



Ake is happy at Bournemouth and has been pleased with the progress he has made at Dean Court over the last two seasons.

However, the Dutchman is not averse to joining one of the top clubs if they come calling for him in the future.
 


It has also been claimed that Ake’s return to Chelsea should not be taken as a given as Manchester City are also interested in the defender.

There are also concerns at Chelsea that signing him could stunt the growth of Fikayo Tomori, who is likely to sign a new five-year contract soon.   
 