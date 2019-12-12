XRegister
26 October 2019

12/12/2019 - 15:23 GMT

Carlo Ancelotti Would Fit Arsenal – Sven-Goran Eriksson

 




Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Carlo Ancelotti would be a good fit to take charge of a club of Arsenal’s size and stature.

The 60-year-old suffered the sack at Napoli earlier this week but he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in the coming weeks.  


 



Everton have been in touch with the Italian over taking charge of the club and he has also been mentioned as the probable next Arsenal manager.

There are question marks over whether Arsenal want the former Chelsea boss, but Eriksson feels it would be nice to see Ancelotti return to the Premier League after close to a decade.
 


The Italian won the league title as Chelsea manager and the former England boss believes Ancelotti has the nous, stature and the ability to take charge of a big club such as Arsenal.



“Ancelotti’s return to the Premier League would be good for him”, the Swede told Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

“For him, there are a lot of possibilities.
 


“He is a top coach who knows how to manage big squads and big teams and Arsenal are a world-class club.

“It would be nice to see Carlo on the Arsenal bench.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal eventually push to land a manager of Ancelotti’s pedigree in the game.   
 