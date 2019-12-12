Chelsea Slap Steep Asking Price On Inter Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have slapped a steep asking price on Marcos Alonso amidst interest from Serie A giants Inter.



Alonso has fallen out of favour with Frank Lampard at Chelsea and has been linked with a move away from the club in the winter transfer window.













Inter are interested in signing the Spaniard and are said to have tabled a loan offer, with an option to buy him at a later date.



But the bid is unlikely to succeed as it has been claimed that Chelsea are in no mood to provide any discounts on Alonso if they are to sell him in January.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea want a straight transfer fee of around €35m before they agree to let him go.







Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers but are insistent on selling the player on their own terms rather than offering any discounts.



For the moment, Inter are not prepared to shell out such a figure for Alonso in January, but would be ready if a compromise can be agreed.





The Serie A giants are open to signing him on loan with an obligatory purchase option included in the agreement.



Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri has also been on Inter’s radar, but a deal is unlikely to happen.

